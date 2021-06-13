TokenPay Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $161,083.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,910.14 or 0.99874227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

