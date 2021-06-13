Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

