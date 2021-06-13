Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,863 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.