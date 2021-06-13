Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

JNPR stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

