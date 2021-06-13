Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $135.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

