Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in VEREIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

