Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,210 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.