Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,559 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,347,000 after buying an additional 1,569,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

