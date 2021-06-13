Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,195 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

