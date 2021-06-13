Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $10,671,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

