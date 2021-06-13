Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MMC stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

