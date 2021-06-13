Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in May

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

