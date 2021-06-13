Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Trainline alerts:

LON:TRN traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 271.20 ($3.54). 2,765,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,821. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In other news, insider Brian McBride bought 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.