Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TCL.A stock opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.