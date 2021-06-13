Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

