Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

