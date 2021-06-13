Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96.

