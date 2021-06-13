Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $310.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.