Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

TOLWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

