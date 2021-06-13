Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TCW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.67. 371,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,603. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$681.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

