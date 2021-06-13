Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCNGF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

