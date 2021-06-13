Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.