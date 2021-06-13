TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $642.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.