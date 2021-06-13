TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $284,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

CERN stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

