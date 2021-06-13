TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

