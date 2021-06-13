TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.33 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89.

