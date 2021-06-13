TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,333 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

