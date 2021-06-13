TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $229.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

