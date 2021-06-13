TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 198 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.