Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 15,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

