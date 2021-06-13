Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 26,756 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,792,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

