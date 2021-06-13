Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,701,000.

VTI opened at $221.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $221.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

