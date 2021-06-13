Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,328 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

