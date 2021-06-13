Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

