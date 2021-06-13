Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.