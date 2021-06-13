Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

