U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $128,424.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

