U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

