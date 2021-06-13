UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.79% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.36 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

