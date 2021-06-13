UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

