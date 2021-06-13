UBS Group AG Has $31.67 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

