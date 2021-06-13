UBS Group AG Purchases 96,919 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.