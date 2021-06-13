UBS Group AG Sells 2,459 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $440.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.