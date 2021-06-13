UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

