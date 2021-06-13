UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

