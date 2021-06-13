UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

