UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

