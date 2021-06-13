UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

