Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. 676,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,810. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.