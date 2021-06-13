UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

