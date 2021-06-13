Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.