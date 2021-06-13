Uniswap Price Hits $20.75 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $11.94 billion and approximately $252.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.75 or 0.00057573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001409 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,148,453 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

